Nike's finally launching its 'Space Hippie' sustainable sneakers in June

Nearly four months after Nike revealed its "Space Hippie" collection, the brand is finally getting ready to drop its highly anticipated sustainability-focused sneakers. The Space Hippie 1, 2, 3, and 4, which will be available on June 11, are all made from materials designed to offer a low-carbon footprint, including recycled plastic water bottles, factory scraps, and a recycled polyester called Space Waste Yarn. There's also a recycled ZoomX foam, the same midsole technology that's on Nike's record-breaking marathon shoe, and a Crater Foam that's created using a mix of other recycled Nike foams and recycled Nike Grind Rubber.

Be ready — Nike says the Space Hippie 1, 2, 3, and 4 are going to launch on its SNKRS and SNEAKERS apps, as well as select retailers, for $130, $150, $180, and $130, respectively. The most expensive of the capsule is the Space Hippie 3, which features a high-top design and Nike's Flyease technology, a lacing system designed to make it easy for people to get their shoes on and off quickly.

Space Hippie 4. Nike

Meanwhile, the Space Hippie 4 is a women's specific model, and today for the first time we're getting a look at a new color blend it will come in, featuring a dark gray upper, a highlighter green (aka Volt) Nike Swoosh, and the light blue speckled Crater Foam. The Space Hippie 1, 2, and 3 were originally scheduled to arrive this past spring, with the Space Hippie 4 set for summer 2020, but Nike had to put those plans on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Get your hopes up — A spokesperson for the sportswear giant tells Input that the Space Hippie collection won't be limited, and that it will be a wide release, as Nike wants to make sure everyone has a chance to try (and buy) its sustainable footwear. So, if you're hoping to get a pair, hopefully you won't have too much trouble finding one.

The Space Hippie collection. Nike

Based on my experience with the Space Hippie 3 so far, the sneakers are definitely worth the hype. The Space Hippie 3 is both comfortable and looks incredible — as if it were out of this planet — and that $180 price tag is easy to justify when you consider how useful its Flyease lacing system can be.

Beyond that, of course, is the fact that these sneakers are made almost entirely out of recycled materials and fabrics, which may ultimately be good for the planet. And Nike has done all of that without any of the Space Hippies compromising on performance, since they each incorporate elements out of the company's latest running and lifestyle tech, like Flyknit, Flyease, and ZoomX. That's no easy feat.

Space Hippie 2. Nike

Space Hippie 3. Nike

Space Hippie 1. Nike