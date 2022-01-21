Nike’s Winter Olympics gear for Team USA is amazingly retro

As Team USA athletes stand on the podium at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, they’ll do so in Nike-designed apparel. The brand revealed its thematic gear — seemingly inspired by that of years past — previewing hooded jackets, insulated trail pants, quarter-zip tops, and boots.

Feeling red, white, and blue — In tune with the icy and patriotic palette, the collection arrives in an array of blue shades, seeing red and white accents throughout its branding. Light and dark blue hues contrast each other on jackets, while retro-looking trail pants take on a navy color to let its white “USA” and Swoosh motifs shine. A pair of gloves takes on the same navy, albeit with hits of red, as the capsule's sole footwear — dubbed the Gaiadome boot — stands out in a clean white shade with transparent details.

Jackets and tops come adorned with either an Olympic or Paralympic patch on the left chest, mirrored by a Nike Swoosh on the right chest. Each boasts a vertical USA logo, complete with an American flag, on their backside. The design makes it so the patriotic motif reads the same regardless of what position the viewer is in.

Making it look (and feel) easy — Meant to be accessible to all competitors, the clothing features Nike’s FlyEase technology, which the brand has recently tried to implement more widely throughout its offerings. Throughout the Olympic and Paralympic collection, oversized zippers and magnetic closures help athletes get dressed with ease, while pockets secure with fish-trap technology to hold an array of items without the need for a zipper.

All jackets come with side-vent zippers to allow for extra flexibility, particularly for athletes who use wheelchairs. Accompanying trail pants have been outfitted with a quick-release magnetic buckle — something Nike calls a “first-of-its-kind” feature — alongside an oversized zipper for accessible wear. The entire Team USA collection, the brand adds, has been made with top materials for peak performance. Sustainable details, like recyclable materials and garment dyes that take 90 percent less water to produce than traditional processes, were implemented as well.

The accessibility of the Nike capsule extends to its footwear, too. Specially designed for the Team USA athletes — and not available for retail — the ACG Gaiadome boot features a zippered back entry and no-tie, toggle lacing system. A Gore-Tex upper helps reinforce the competitor’s steps (even on ice and snow) with a gray, red, and blue palette that seemingly emulates astronaut wear.

Nike’s Team USA collection, save for the ACG Gaiadome boot, will release through the brand’s website later this year. With a retro feel and updated tech, consider the capsule the best of both worlds — and totally worth snagging while you can.