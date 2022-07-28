Nike’s Training Club app adds workouts for adaptive athletes

Nike is introducing adaptive training workouts to its Nike Training Club (NTC) app. Seven new classes, each created with accessibility and adaptive athletes in mind, feature workouts designed for people with and without disabilities.

The classes further Nike’s mission to make sport accessible to everyone, a goal the brand has worked toward by offering its hands-free FlyEase sneakers and inclusive sports bra sizing. Nike has also partnered with and invested in community institutions to bring art and sport to underserved communities. “We know that inclusion makes us more innovative,” Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike’s Vice President of Communications, told Input in an earlier interview. “It makes us better generally as a team and as a society — and [real inclusion] requires commitment, resourcing, and staying with it.”

What’s offered — Each of the brand’s new NTC classes is guided by Nike Elite athlete Amy Bream, an adaptive athlete who was born with lower-extremity limb loss. All of the classes offer safe and effective lower-body adaptations for traditional athletic training moves without sacrificing a good workout.

Nike

Bream’s expertise, aided by the guidance of an adaptive-training physical therapist, ensures the NTC classes target a broad range of movement: Yoga, strength, and high-intensity training are all included in the NTC update, featuring bodyweight exercises and dumbbell-assisted moves.

The mother of all workouts — Nike’s adaptive workouts follow the introduction of its (M)ove like a Mother project, a flexible 48-week program designed specifically to support moms in the gym. Workouts and helpful content found in the NTC app are available to help mothers feel stronger and stay at the top of their game, both physically and mentally, during and after pregnancy.

All (M)ove like a Mother content was reviewed by a panel of women’s pre- and postnatal specialists, including a board-certified OB/GYN and a pelvic health physical therapist. Nike maintains in a press release that all content is also “rigorously” fact-checked.

Nike

Classes are available for every mother, no matter their athletic ability or what stage of pregnancy they’re in. Every (M)ove like a Mother workout, per its namesake, is led by Nike trainers who are moms themselves.

In the true spirit of accessibility, all of the content in Nike’s Training Club app — from adaptable workouts to its (M)ove like a Mother program — is available for free. As Nike continues to prove, sports really are for everyone.