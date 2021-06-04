Edgar Alvarez Barajas

Style

Is Travis Scott's 'British Khaki' Jordan 6 his best Nike sneaker?

The premium suede design, along with glow-in-the-dark details, certainly make this another must-have for sneakerheads.

Travis Scott Air Jordan 6 British Khaki Nike sneakers shoes collaboration
Edgar Alvarez / Input

As expected, the latest collaboration between Travis Scott, Jordan Brand, and Nike, does not disappoint. And while it isn’t the first Jordan 6 they’ve worked on, this one stands out thanks to its light brown suede and plastic materials that come to life at night.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

There are also cargo pockets on the shoes that give them that techwear look. But don’t get any ideas, they’re definitely not designed for you to stash your drugs in. Or are they? Only Travis knows.

Edgar Alvarez / Input

