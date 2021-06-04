Is Travis Scott's 'British Khaki' Jordan 6 his best Nike sneaker?

Style
The premium suede design, along with glow-in-the-dark details, certainly make this another must-have for sneakerheads.
As expected, the latest collaboration between Travis Scott, Jordan Brand, and Nike, does not disappoint. And while it isn’t the first Jordan 6 they’ve worked on, this one stands out thanks to its light brown suede and plastic materials that come to life at night.
There are also cargo pockets on the shoes that give them that techwear look. But don’t get any ideas, they’re definitely not designed for you to stash your drugs in. Or are they? Only Travis knows.