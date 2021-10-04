Nike’s making more Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara has seemingly confirmed rumors of impending Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers by donning a pair of the unreleased shoes himself. Complete with the rapper’s reverse Swoosh, the newly surfaced design looks like a remix of Fragment, Nike, and Scott’s prior collaboration on the Jordan 1 Low.

Early reports on the sneaker shared that the low-top would consist of three unknown colors, accented by Wings embroidery and co-branded tongues and heels. The color scheme was later revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post, however, where Fujiwara teased the upcoming shoe’s white upper with blue Swooshes. With nearly the same characteristics as the designer’s previous Scott x Nike sneaker, the latest shoe serves as an alternative — or part of a set, if you were lucky enough to score the first release.

A second chance to score — The remixed version of Scott and Fujiwara’s initial Air Jordan 1 Low features a white leather upper contrasted by bright blue reversed Swooshes. Matching blue hits also make their way onto the heel tab, while off-white laces and midsoles call back to the original design. A white outsole finishes off the shoe.

Minimal and sleek, the low-sneaker plays into trending silhouettes like Nike’s own Blazer or Cortez models. In photos, Fujiwara can be seen styling the unreleased shoe with a complementary monochromatic outfit, and the Air Jordan 1 Low easily fits into Scott’s rotation of all-brown or black ensembles. The simple sneaker can be styled by anyone, really — but not everyone will have the chance.

Too much Travis? — No release date has been announced for the minimalist Air Jordan 1 Low, although the sneaker is expected to launch in early 2022 alongside another pair. Demand for the three-way collaborative shoe will likely be as high as its original, which is currently reselling for over $1,000.

Fujiwara wearing the unreleased kicks. @w_t_s_1987

While Fujiwara already has an ongoing Fragment Design x Nike partnership, fellow collaborator Travis Scott has 12 unreleased Nike sneakers planned for the upcoming months. The rapper has teased five upcoming Air Max 1s as well as a retro Air Trainer 1 Mid, and an Air Jordan 1 covered in animal print is expected by the end of this year. Still, Travis fans are insatiable — and when his Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers eventually drop, people will undoubtedly flock to SNKRS and resale sites for a pair.