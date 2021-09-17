Wearing Travis Scott's Fragment Jordan 1 Low sneaker: Worth the hype

Style
One of the most coveted Nike shoes of 2021 leaves nothing to be desired — and it's going to go down as an all-time classic.
Ever since it was officially revealed in August, there was no doubt Nike’s latest Travis Scott collab would be extremely hyped — as it combined the artist’s magic touch with one of the most renowned streetwear brands: Fragment Design.
Created by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment has worked with Nike on a slew of projects, including an iconic Air Jordan 1 in 2014 — which is the inspiration for this Travis Scott sneaker, as well as the high-top version of it.