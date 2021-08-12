Nike's Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan Low sneaker drops tomorrow

The collab trifecta of sneakerhead dreams — Nike, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment — is gearing up for its second drop of the summer, as the highly-anticipated remixed Air Jordan 1 Low releases tomorrow.

Jordan Lows don’t usually see a lot of fanfare compared to Highs, but this collaboration packs a dizzying amount of detail in Nike’s pared-down silhouette. The “military blue” and “sail” color palette reflects Fragment’s long history of Nike collaborations, while Travis Scott’s signature backwards swoosh and “Cactus Jack'' sketch are unmissable. The cream midsole, laces, and swoosh are broken up by a royal blue heel, collar, and insole. Logos of both collaborators are embossed into the left and right heels, alongside the familiar Air Jordan branding.

Repeat players — This is far from the first Nike link-up with either Travis Scott or Fragment, which only makes tomorrow’s release more anticipated. The three powerhouses remixed the Air Jordan 1 High just a few weeks ago, with a similar color scheme, and it sold out almost instantly. Despite the Jordan High being a more popular silhouette, it fell pretty flat in terms of design (as in, doing anything but slapping a logo on). Tomorrow’s release is objectively superior when it comes to new details and custom design touches, making the competition for them hotter than just blindly-loyal Travis fans.

