Nike and Travis Scott have a workwear-inspired Air Max 1 sneaker on the way

At this point, Nike might have just hired Travis Scott full-time. The rapper currently has Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 6 collaborations in the works with Jordan Brand, and now it seems Scott has an Air Max cooking up with the Swoosh itself. In honor of Air Max Day, brief shots of an upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” were teased on the SNKRS app through the platform’s story feature.

Leading up to the shoe’s reveal, shots of trees and desert set the tone. Cactus Jack branding can be seen etched onto an actual cactus, before Scott is shown playing around with a keyboard — proof he hasn’t left the music industry for the shoe game. Then, in all its fleeting glory, we get a quick glance at the rapper’s next collaborative sneaker.

It’s lit — Of course, screenshots allow us to take a better look at the Air Max 1. So far, it looks like the shoe follows trending workwear designs, with a boot-like look reminiscent of Nike’s own utilitarian ACG line. Boasting a mesh and leather upper, the Air Max 1 sports neutral black, cream, and tan shades with hits of red on accents and laces.

Nike

The twenty-second clip on SNKRS also shows off the shoe’s branding, which takes on a new shape this time around. Positioned on the heel, a triangular red flag reads “Cactus Jack,” adding to the workwear feel with a design similar to camping signs or Boy Scout patches. A more simple “CJ” circle emblem sits on the tongue, hidden behind thick red laces that again, look similar to details found on hiking boots.

And while sneakerheads might be prompted to buy these shoes as a coveted treasure, Nike seems to imply that these Air Max 1s are made for performance, rather than a glass display case. At the end of the preview video on SNKRS, a person — presumably Scott — dons the silhouette while riding an exercise bike. Given the opening shots of the teaser focused on the outdoors, too, this sneaker might be meant for hiking the hills.

Anticipation to the Max — No matter what the shoe is meant for, however, hypebeasts and resellers alike will try their best to cop the silhouette. But with so many collaborative Travis Scott sneakers ahead, we might still have a shot with at least one of the upcoming pairs.

Nike’s teaser video ends with a note promising more details on the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” soon. We’re already itching to know more, so we’ll be on the lookout for pairs leaked on Instagram, or more likely, on Scott’s daughter Stormi.