Nike's website will now highlight its sustainable products

Nike's inroads on making more sustainable products will now be easier to actually find and purchase. To coincide with Earth Day, the sportswear giant has launched a new program on Nike.com that highlights its sustainable offerings. It'll make it easier for customers to find such products and break down exactly how they were made.

Nike

How it works — The easiest way to find all of Nike's sustainable designs is by clicking on the new tab while navigating the site. If you're scrolling through a broader list of products, those that are made with at least 50 percent sustainable materials will have a Sunburst badge displayed.

Once you click on the product, a new "How This Was Made" feature will break down the materials used, as well as the benefits. Those materials include a sustainable blend, recycled polyester, and/or organic cotton. The copy for recycled polyester, for example, reads: "This material in Nike products is made from recycled plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30 percent compared to virgin polyester."

Nike

Some of what you'll find — Earlier this year, Nike announced some of its 2020 Olympic apparel would be included in its Move to Zero sustainability plan. Team USA's updated version of its iconic windbreaker is made of 100 percent polyester and includes stamping made of recycled rubber. Obviously, with the 2020 Summer Games postponed, that'll put a delay on those goods.

What the coronavirus hasn't mucked up, as far as we know, is the Space Hippie sneaker collection. Each of the four sneakers that comprise the collection use Flyknit made from recycled plastic water bottles, t-shirts, and yarn scraps. The midsole uses rubber from Nike Grind Infill, the same source used for Nike's playing surfaces, and the details on the aforementioned jacket. These kicks made from garbage are set to release late this summer.

If you want to learn more about Nike's sustainable design, you can head right here. And if you're looking to purchase such products, Nike.com now makes it a hell of a lot easier.