Nike made a DIY Air Force 1 sneaker that's meant to be ripped apart

With the pandemic giving us more time at home, plenty of people have gotten into DIY — and now, it looks like brands are catching on. Nike is releasing an iteration of its signature Air Force 1 sneaker that’s meant to be destroyed. Appropriately titled the “Reveal,” the new version of the sneaker boasts a thin white fabric that is designed to be torn away to reveal bold colors and textures hidden beneath.

It’s nice to see a fresh design from the Swoosh, especially since the brand has kept busy releasing retro models. Nike has an array of Dunk sneakers set to drop throughout the year, as well as the re-release of its 2006 Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” sneaker and 2000 Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache LE. The brand’s DIY sneaker, however, might be targeted at an audience younger than both of those re-releases. Popular social app TikTok has promoted DIY projects with vigor since the start of quarantine, and the shoe’s personalized outcome targets a young group often seeking out unique pieces. Even if hundreds of people got their hands (or feet) on this sneaker, no DIY Air Force 1 would look the same.

This shoe has layers — Below a thin shell textile upper, you’ll find the shades Fauna Brown, Arctic Punch, and Pale Vanilla. A subtle text graphic on the toe box invites the wearer to “Tear Here” and begin their custom creation process. A small scissor symbol can also be seen on the shoe’s Swoosh.

Nike

Upon following the prompt and removing the shoe’s protective film, a spectrum of Neopolitan shades come to light, revealing smooth leather and textured cloth. Most of the upper is made up of a textured tan and brown material, while the Swoosh stands out in shiny light pink leather. Hits of the same pink can be spotted on the heel and tongue.

White remains on the tongue, laces, inner liner, and the rubber midsole and outsole, while question mark graphics on the insoles finish things off. The sneaker’s playful packaging also includes a list of helpful tips for removing the extra layer of textile while tapping into your creativity — the possibilities are endless.

Nike

Start your art collection — Nike has yet to reveal a drop date for its Air Force 1 Low “Reveal,” but it’s suspected the shoe will drop soon (hopefully not on the brand’s SNKRS app). With our crafting supplies running low — or more likely, untouched since they were purchased at the beginning of quarantine — we’re itching to get our hands on these shoes. Retailing at $110, they’re a little more costly than your average craft, but you get to wear your masterpiece in the end. Truly, these are some state of the art sneakers.