Nike brings its Air Zoom Mercurial soccer cleat to Rocket League

Following the debut of its first NFT apparel, Nike has teamed up with video game company Psyonix to bring its Nike Air Zoom Mercurial soccer cleat to (virtual) life. Various iterations of the shoes have been transformed into car decals within Rocket League, allowing players to zoom around the field while decorated with Swooshes and a realistic Nike Flyknit texture.

Since its initial release in 1998, the Nike Mercurial has been praised as one of the speediest soccer boots available. The line’s recent update with the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial — now featuring Air Zoom units, as its name suggests — has only cemented its rapid reputation. While its Rocket League counterparts won’t feature the same speed in-game as the cleats boast in real life, the digital digs are still worth racing around.

Lace up to race up — The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle includes three Octane Decals for players’ cars, spanning from bright pink to green and yellow shades. Each boasts a digital Flyknit construction featuring chunky “AIR” branding across its side and a Swoosh emblazoned across its hood. Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels, similarly decked out in Swooshes and Air Zoom branding, complete the bundle.

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle can be used throughout the streets and arenas of Rocket League. Psyonix

Fans can purchase the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle for 1,100 credits within the Rocket League Item Shop, where they’ll also find a free Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner to enjoy. The memorabilia will only be available from July 20 to July 26, so players should make sure they move as quickly as the Air Zoom Mercurial itself if they want a piece of its commemorative merch.

Pedal to the Mercurial — To celebrate the launch of Rocket League’s tricked-out vehicles, a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Invitational tournament is set to take place on July 22, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The competition will see four teams of three playing against each other in a single-elimination bracket. Per Rocket League, teams will consist of a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Pro Player and two content creators. Fans are encouraged to watch the tournament live on Musty’s Twitch channel.