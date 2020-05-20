Nike's latest spin on its '00s Spiridon Cage 2 sneaker is both muted and loud

Nike's Spiridon Cage 2 has been one of the best sneaker releases of the year, thanks to a fantastic collaboration with Stüssy. The two brands rendered the entire upper in mesh for their collab, which was especially choice in the cream color treatment. It sold out, of course, and the resale market has more than doubled the price — but Nike continues to work with the silhouette in more attainable ways.

The latest Spiridon Cage 2 is set to arrive soon in a striking "Barely Volt" variant that sits somewhere between neon and seafoam green. Whatever you want to call this lush color, it comprises the entire upper with a tonal treatment and sits atop an all-white sole. All together, it makes for a soft but bold sneaker perfect for spring and summer.

A return from the aughts — The Spiridon Cage 2 was originally released in 2003 and is a running shoe very much of the time with its caged Zoom Air unit and wide mesh. With brands still continuing to harness the aesthetics of the '90s, it was only a matter of time before they started revisiting the following decade. If you're a millennial, the unceasing passage of time and fashion's recycling is now coming for you. The things you grew up wearing are now "retro."

Nike

This "Barely Volt" version feels more modern, however, by eschewing the typical color blocking from the sneaker's initial run. But the construction is still the same with a combination of leather and mesh on the upper, as well as a full-length foam midsole with rubber pods on the outsole for more durability.

If you needed another reminder that the times have changed, Nike's listing for the Spiridon Cage 2 comes with a disclaimer that it's "not intended for use as personal protective equipment." My apologies for bringing this to your attention and proving that not even sneakers are untouched by the coronavirus.

Keep your eyes peeled — Nike hasn't announced official release details, but because we're talking about a general release, it's likely that the new Spiridon Cage 2 will simply pop up on their site at some point soon. That's hard to plan around, but you should enjoy the increasingly rare lack of fuss around a sneaker. You should be able to make this super clean shoe yours quite easily.