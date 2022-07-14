Noah reimagines wetsuits with sustainable limestone-based materials

Noah is getting wet and wild this summer with its latest drop. The menswear brand, which has made sustainability one of its top priorities since relaunching in 2015, has introduced wetsuits to its Surf line. Each one of the garments is made of innovative Yamamoto #40 neoprene fabric, a distinct (and eco-friendly) change from a typical synthetic rubber-based neoprene build.

A quick history lesson — Since being developed in the ‘50s by American businessman and avid surfer Jack O’Neill, wetsuits have utilized foam rubber to effectively trap body heat, with nylon lamination added to increase flexibility and durability. Despite their functionality, however, both materials are not biodegradable and can require unsustainable, labor-intensive manufacturing processes.

A greener counterpart to the traditional wetsuit arrived in the ‘60s, courtesy of Japan’s Yamamoto Corporation. Rather than using petroleum-based neoprene, Yamamoto pioneered a new process of making neoprene from the calcium carbonate found in limestone. The result, titled Yamamoto #40, flaunts 99.7 percent water-impermeability and is extremely lightweight, flexible, and insulating.

Surf’s up — Yamamoto #40 fits perfectly into Noah’s ethos, which has consistently included sustainable fabrics. In addition to its natural base, the material is made via hydroelectric power, and Yamamoto recycles any wastewater produced by its manufacturing process. The limestone Yamamoto uses comes from the magma of a volcano that erupted 80 million years ago near Hawaii — where surfing is believed to have been invented.

Noah’s all-black wetsuits feature four different graphics: multi-colored tulips, the brand’s Oysterman motif, a “NOAH” logo, and a sandpiper. Built with blind-stitched and hand-taped seams, the garments zip up across their chests and are best suited for colder waters — between 55 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each wetsuit is priced at $598 and is now available through Noah’s website. The offerings come with a complimentary surf cap featuring care instructions printed on its lateral side. Hardcore fans don’t have to stop there, either: A range of branded surfboards are available exclusively at Noah Hideout in Amagansett, New York, and Dover Street Market in Los Angeles, so you could acquire the full fit before hanging ten.