Oakley's upgraded Sub-Zero sunglasses are a blast from the past

It’s easy to see why Oakley has been a giant in the sunglasses market for so long. Not only do its lenses give off an undeniable “cool factor,” its sleek designs and durability make it a go-to for UV ray protection. The next chapter for the brand includes dusting off one of its most iconic models from the past, the Sub-Zero, and giving it a modern upgrade inspired by the future.

The revamp stands as part of Oakley’s MUZM campaign, an initiative that updates older styles with new technology and a contemporary vibe. Originally released in 1992 and a fan favorite throughout the decade, the Sub-Zero was one of the brand’s first to be fitted with ultralight frames and oversized lenses.

A sight for sore eyes — These aren’t your average, thin-framed, dainty specs, either. They look more like a cross between a Céline or Chanel model and ski goggles because of the wide temples and inward-pointing shape. Oakley is reviving the silhouette with three distinct color options — Road Matte, Sapphire, and Black Matte — to provide a trio of head-turning options this summer.

While the 2022 upgrade looks pretty close to its predecessor from 30 years ago, a few of the technical components reflect breakthroughs in an innovation sense. The lenses are fitted with Prizm tech, Oakley’s solution for light-blocking lenses that make it hard for others to see your eyes. Prizm allows the specs to boost certain wavelengths of color vision, ideal for wear during performance-based activities such as baseball or golf. The nose pads and earsocks — the most critical components of a pair’s comfort, let’s be real — are equipped with Unobtainium, Oakley’s patented material that keeps the glasses from slipping when you get a bit sweaty.

The new Sub-Zero may look chunky and heavyweight, but Oakley made sure the glasses weigh next to nothing. To test and attest to the Sub-Zero’s charm, the brand enlisted the help of pro skateboarder and Olympic vet Aori Nishimura. Although she was born years after the original Sub-Zero release, clearly the nostalgia for the lenses spares no one.

Oakley’s Sub-Zero is available for $268 on the brand’s website. And you don’t have to be a professional athlete to reap the benefits of the revamped lenses; they’re stylish enough to fit into all your main character moments.