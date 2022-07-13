Oakley's samurai-inspired running shades will help you train like a god

Oakley’s latest frames are named after a Greek god, and they’re worn by some of the world’s most divine athletes. The fetching Xeus sunglasses that made their debut at the 2020 Olympics are making a much-welcomed return this week, and they may just be the final piece for your perfect running fit.

Samurai specs — If you’re used to the cool minimality of Ray Ban’s aviators, Xeus may look a little daunting. The clunky specs were first released to commemorate the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with the design taking inspiration from traditional kabuto helmets worn by Japanese samurai. A black and gold version kicked off their debut, but the upcoming iteration features a dual-tone black and silver finish with hits of Oakley branding.

O Matter frames are ventilated to allow for proper airflow during your run and are complemented by an aerodynamic upper brow bar, which features the Oakley logo front and center. A PhysioMorphic Geometry structure allows the glasses to provide just the right amount of coverage without being too heavy. Alt Iridium, Oakley’s proprietary tint and molecular anti-glare coating, is fixed into the lenses along with the usual Prizm technology. Prizm grants the wearer the ability to see color and contrast in a higher definition despite the light-blocking lenses.

Oakley Oakley Oakley Oakley

Having been tested and approved by sprinters Kevin Borlée and Andre de Grasse during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the frames are all but guaranteed not to slip off your face as you move. Unobtainium, Oakley’s patented material, covers the nose pads and earsock grips to keep them in place whether you’re sprinting or strolling.

King of eyewear — Oakley has some of the highest-performing and most futuristic-looking frames in the game. Built to appeal to a wide range of uses and activities, almost every pair has led an athlete to victory. Olympics aside, the Sub-Zero iteration revamped one of its heritage styles with new tech last year and the Overthetop specs from 2020 are exactly as its name suggests.

Oakley’s silver Xeus sunglasses will hit the brand’s website on July 15. You certainly don’t need to be a gold-medal athlete to enjoy what the glasses have to offer, but sometimes you do need a god-like, warrior strength to make it through that last mile.