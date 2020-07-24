Off-White is launching activewear without Nike's name attached to it

After numerous collaborations with Nike, Off-White is getting into activewear on its own. Virgil Abloh's label has launched the new subline "Off Active," comprised of a range of performance apparel for men and women. If anything, given the rise of athleisure, it's an overdue development.

Surprisingly, there's not a quotation mark in sight for the graphic-based apparel. "Off" appears throughout in a new dedicated font, as does Off-White's signature arrow motif. The label is doing little in the way of touting its performance capabilities — meaning, unsurprisingly, you're going to be paying a premium largely for the name alone.

Off-White

A fairly standard activewear lineup — The range is more what you'd expect from a run of gym-ready clothes, with compression shirts, sweats, and shorts for men, with leggings and sports bras for women. Some of the outwear veers more technical for men, including a hoodie and sweatshirt with added pouches. From a consumer perspective, it's all perfect for wearing while working out at Equinox — in other words, another way of saying, "I have money."

T-shirts start at $165, while sports bras run up from $115. The cheapest option is a couple of pairs of socks — the only apparel that actually bears the name "Off Active" – and starts at $60. Status symbol bags are also part of the collection, consisting of a $355 duffle and $245 gym sack.

Off-White

Off-White x Nike is still cheaper — Even with the upcharge of the resale market, Off-White's collaborative apparel with Nike is still more affordable. I'd recommend anyone committed to rocking name brand apparel to go that route, but then again I'm a man prone to running in my old fraternity T-shirts. But if you want to flex, go ahead and flex. Just be clear about what you're really getting from "Off Active."

Most of the men's apparel is available for pre-order through Off-White's site, while the womenswear, socks, and bags can all be purchased right now.