Off-White’s newest collection is sliding into your WeChat DMs

Earlier this year, President Trump attempted to ban Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat from the U.S., dubiously claiming national security was the rationale. Now, WeChat is giving Trump a stylish middle finger by partnering with streetwear giant Off-White to create a collection available exclusively through the app.

The unexpected collaboration will be Off-White’s first collection for men and women available in Greater China. For the occasion, some of the brand’s classic pieces have been revised, and accessories like phone and AirPod cases were reimagined to fit Virgil Abloh‘s signature aesthetic. The capsule arrives on the WeChat’s Mini Program feature, which is a series of “mini-apps” built within the platform.

Keeping it classic — Co-branded apparel and accessories help marry Abloh’s famed cross arrows with the messaging app’s recognizable symbols. A fleece hoodie updates Off-White’s signature tape arrow graphic through ink formulated to mimic the iridescence and industrial qualities of duct tape. On the front of the sweatshirt, a WeChat hand symbol “clicks” on another Off-White logo.

Off-White x WeChat

Jeans from the collection sport a similar design on their back pocket, while also boasting hand-rendered white paint spots and splatters. All denim in the collection is treated with a stone wash to give it a more casual feel — because what’s more casual than $500 jeans? A pair of shorts, as well as a jean jacket, skirt, button-up shirt, and denim bucket hat also feature check patterns with Off-White “PATTERN” laser prints and additional Off-White branding. WeChat’s hand figures are spread throughout the apparel.

Off-White’s signature belt — labeled “BELT” for the forgetful — upgrades through a white leather Airpod case extension, decorated with gold WeChat hand designs. Now you can really swing your wealth around. A matching white mini purse, just large enough to fit your phone, sits on a gold chain strap accenting the bag’s metallic Off-White cross logo.

Off-White x WeChat

“The WeChat Capsule reimagines founder and creative director Virgil Abloh’s core aesthetics and materials….With this collection, Abloh sought a return to form, while still pushing that form forward,” Off-White said in a press release. Seeing as the Milan-based fashion house debuts in China with this partnership, foundational pieces seem necessary, but WeChat’s update of key pieces keeps them desirable for those that have already copped the basics.

Wear the WeChat — All WeChat users are able to check out the collection on the app via WeChat’s Mini Program, but no promises on whether you can actually land something. Pieces range from $453 to $1,399, though they’ll definitely cost you double resale. Check out the capsule and shop now by scanning the code below or using the app. Of course, you’ll have to avoid your family’s WeChat group texts, but maybe if you send your grandma a message she’ll buy you something.