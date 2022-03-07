On Running’s first sneaker collab is full of Loewe's sense of color

On Running is enjoying rapid growth as it seeks to disrupt the world of sneakers, and now it’s ready to check off a landmark with its very first collaboration.

Loewe has been tapped as On’s first creative partner, and together they’ve designed a collection of delightfully colorful footwear and apparel. The sneaker component of the capsule is made up of several iterations of both the Cloudrock, an ultra-comfy hiking boot, and the Cloudventure, a highly technical trail-running sneaker. Essentials for running and light hiking then make up the apparel, as a mix of blue, orange, and khaki show why Loewe has one of the best senses of color in the game.

The Spanish luxury house house also brings uncanny quality to the collection by hand-finishing each of the gradient prints across the collection and applying a marble effect on each sole manually. Recycled polyester and recycled packaging give the project a sustainable touch.

Stand out on the trail — The most fetching of all the items come from a starry night print that takes inspiration from Japanese sashiko stitching. The dazzling pattern appears on both the Cloudrock and Cloudventure in men’s and women’s sizing, as well as on a unisex and modular three-layer parka.

Gradients come through in a khaki-to-white pattern on both the Cloudrock and Cloudventure for in both men’s and women’s styles, as well as a grey-to-white makeup exclusive to both the men's silhouettes. The women's-exclusive Cloudventure opts for a white slate with faint orange accents, and the footwear is then rounded out with another Cloudventure in blue-to-white for men and women.

The same gradients repeat themselves in performance T-shirts, cargo running pants, and anoraks that are both waterproof and moisture-wicking. It’s the sort of stuff that’s sure to hold up on the trail at whatever speed you might move, but it’s also perfect fodder for the outdoor trend still underway. However you want to apply all the gear, you’ll be able to pick it up Wednesday, March 9, through both Loewe’s and On’s websites.