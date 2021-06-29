'One-Punch Man' gets a knockout Adidas sneaker courtesy of BAIT

One-Punch Man is getting a sneaker worth taking a hit on your wallet. Adidas and the sneaker boutique BAIT are teaming up on a Montreal 76 done up for Saitama and his yellow and red uniform. And while it’s not the first One-Punch Man sneaker, it’s most certainly the best.

The anime-inspired Montreal 76 is BAIT’s third collaboration with One-Punch Man, building on the apparel previously released. One-Punch Man has also partnered with Skechers for sneakers inspired by four of its characters, but bringing Adidas into the fold marks a huge upgrade for anyone who hasn’t given up on cool and succumbed to Skechers’ support.

Clad in yellow and red suede, the One-Punch Man Montreal 76 features a badge for Saitama on both the tongue and insole, the latter of which features a much more detailed graphic of the titular superhero. In goldfoil next to three stripes, BAIT’s name is debossed in English and in its Japanese translation. Since Adidas has been so focused on trotting out the Superstar, the Montreal 76 serves as a less-expected choice that hits the same notes as a fuss-free low-top.

BAIT BAIT BAIT

More on the Montreal 76 — The choice for the Montreal 76 is also timely with the Olympics set to start soon, as the sneaker was originally given out to athletes at the 1976 Montreal Games. What makes the sneaker stand out is its textured midsole that climbs well up the heel, providing the perfect platform for a One-Punch Man stamp. Mismatched mustaches also combine BAIT and Adidas’ logo with a rough sketch of Saitama’s face.

To coincide with the sneakers, BAIT will also release a yellow hoodie and white T-shirt with more characters posing with the boutique’s logo. The small capsule will release Wednesday, June 30 — and the raffle for the $120 sneakers is open right now. Make your entry for a chance at the best One-Punch Man sneakers released yet.