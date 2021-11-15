These creepy, artsy Birkenstock clogs will make you forget your Crocs

Birkenstock’s Boston clog has paved the way for the mulement, a building phenomenon encouraging men to bare their ankles in easy on-and-off footwear. Now having established itself as a shoe to chill in, the mule is getting a makeover through a new collaboration, which sees the Boston clog as a Surrealist work of art.

In collaboration with Opening Ceremony, Birkenstock has partnered with the Magritte Foundation to bring Belgian artist René Magritte’s work to the feet of art enthusiasts and mule fans alike. Two of the painter’s pieces — L'Empire des Lumières and Le Faux Miroir — have been reproduced on Birkenstock’s Boston clog, creating the most comfortable traveling art display.

A look that looks back — L'Empire des Lumières depicts a dark street contrasting a blue, sunlit sky. Replicated on the Birkenstock clog, the piece offers dramatic color blocking, with the toe of the shoe nearly blacked-out. Magritte’s Le Faux Miroir, on the other hand, frames a bright, cloudy sky in the pupil of a human eye. Seen on the mule, the art creates a somewhat unsettling view as the shoes seemingly look back at anyone admiring them.

Mirroring the surrealist fashion of the clogs, Opening Ceremony and Birkenstock’s campaign features images of duplicated models and oversized versions of the shoes. They’ve been styled with monochromatic suits to let their designs shine.

Each creative clog is limited edition, and features the model’s signature rounded, closed-toe and a singular buckle at the vamp. The Boston was designed to be warm enough for wear in the winter, and its cork footbed will eventually mold to your foot for a one-of-a-kind fit. The shape also encourages flexing and strength for your foot, which can help ward off any ailments throughout your body.

