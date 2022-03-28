These are the 10 most iconic looks from the 2022 Oscars

The 94th annual Oscars birthed a number of viral moments, but none more inescapable than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock (and later, achieving his first Oscar win) — also the reaction from Lupita Nyong’o that summed up just about everyone’s feelings.

Not to be lost amid the shock are a number of memorable outfits that debuted hours earlier (and one in the aftermath). Jean Paul Gautier Couture, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Rick Owens, and more delivered gowns and suiting worthy of Hollywood’s biggest night. Here are our 10 favorite looks from a very strange Academy Awards.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz is Saint Laurent’s latest muse, and it’s easy to see why. The actress was nothing short of elegant in her simple pink dress from the label, highlighted by an empire waist and bow-like detail. A sparkling choker called back to her edgier femme-fatale looks during The Batman promotional tour, making the chic look even more her own.

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Billie Eilish is known for her love of oversized styles, and she elevated that passion with this Gucci gown. Ruffles throughout the dress keep it from looking frumpy or overwhelming, and its silhouette serves as a refreshing break from typical Oscars gowns. Leaving her neck bare — to not overpower the outfit — Billie finished off her look with oversized rings from Fred Leighton jewelry.

Serena Williams in Gucci

Serena Williams channeled a romantic look in her pleated Gucci dress. While its silhouette is classic — nearly bordering on simple — lacy black floral details, lace trim, and matching black lace gloves elevate the outfit to the campy ‘70s style that has recently become synonymous with Gucci. Rings underneath the gloves add even more glamor to the look.

Samuel L. Jackson

Velvet suiting is hot this season: Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield, Chris Evans, and Jason Momoa have all worn the look on the red carpet recently. Although their tuxes included pops of color, Samuel L. Jackson’s kept it simple, allowing his jacket’s black velvet to contrast its satin-looking buttons and collar. The actor completed his handsome look with a blue ribbon to show support for Ukrainian refugees.

Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens

Hunter Schafer contrasted the Oscars’ ritzy style as one of the few (if not only) on the red carpet in Rick Owens. Her denim dress — which included frayed hems, an open back, and a contouring wash — managed to achieve an elegant yet grungy look, especially when paired with her brutalist jewelry.

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson did away with ordinary Oscars menswear, and we’re glad he did. The social media star looked breathtaking in an embellished velvet look from Italian streetwear label GCDS — short for God Can’t Destroy Streetwear — which featured cascading gemstones reminiscent of blood dripping off bones. The bottom half of the look, a high-waisted flare pant, was also a much-needed (and welcomed) silhouette on the red carpet.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s red carpet look from Valentino Haute Couture channeled a sense of opulence with a satiny cropped button-up, sparkling skirt, and heavy jewelry. It was her after party outfit, however, that truly stole the show: Power shoulders, an elongated jacket, a pop of purple, and a brooch gave the actress a compelling and refined ‘70s vibe. Her slicked hair only furthered the authoritative look.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli

Maggie Gyllenhaall's custom Schiaparelli gown contributed a more structured style to the Oscars. Gold-lead embellishments and a bold, broad-shouldered silhouette commanded attention on the red carpet, doing away with the need for accessories.

Elliot Page and Bradley Cooper in Gucci

Elliot Page showed out at the Oscars in the same Gucci tux as Bradley Cooper — but instead of playing who wore it best, we’re grateful we got to see both actors in their slightly oversized bow ties. Talk about dapper.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith stunned in a green Jean Paul Gautier Couture gown and Jimmy Choo heels, looking regal on the red carpet. A train of ruffles, ruched fit, and elongated collar made her seem larger than life — and it’d take more to knock her down than a Chris Rock joke.