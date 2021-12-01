Palace and Kappa made the ‘90s-inspired tracksuit of your dreams

Palace and Kappa are collaborating for the first time ever, and although their collection won’t achieve the same hype as some of the British skate brand’s others first this year, it’s a super slick ode to the ‘90s UK and its rave and soccer scenes.

The tracksuit was a must for such a link up, and Palace and Kappa have delivered with co-branded sets with the latter’s famous Omni logo piping. The brighter of the two comes in baby and navy blue, while the other is primarily white while utilizing the other two for its abundance of logos. No one’s reinvented the wheel here — but if you’re in need of a tracksuit, these check all the boxes for your roadman look.

Team-neutral soccer jerseys are part of the collection, with the color palette expanded to include black, white, and pink, as well as blue and yellow with “T”-shaped panelling. Even with the obligatory staples of rave and soccer culture are handled, there’s still much more to offer from Palace and Kappa’s first partnership.

An unexpected jumper — The biggest surprise of the collaboration is a knit jumper done up in the style of more sporty apparel. Palace’s name is knit onto the chest in a bold stripe, while Omni logo piping carries over on the sleeves to bring Kappa’s signature to a garment a little more handsome than you’d typically expect.

A more robust windbreaker joins the track jacket with a stowable hood and an additional black, grey, and white color scheme to inadvertently remind you that the Oakland Raiders have the best hues in sports. The accessory front also brings hats and a bag specifically for your soccer cleats, with the collection rounded out by your obligatory big logo T-shirts.

As always, Palace’s Kappa collection will release at 11 a.m. ET this Friday, December 3, through both its website and physical stores, as well as Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles.