Palace goes high fashion with a Moschino collab that's too fun to miss

Palace may just be the preeminent collaborator in streetwear. The British skate brand has released landmark collections with Ralph Lauren and Adidas, the latter of which resulted in the Penrose Triangle appearing at Wimbledon, the PGA Tour, and Juventus' Allianz Stadium. Now, Palace has found a partner in high fashion with a Moschino capsule set to arrive this week.

Luxury and streetwear collabs have become more common over the past five years, marking a huge swing from the days when Louis Vuitton sued Supreme. But no such melding of minds makes as much sense as Palace and Moschino, two irreverent brands that look out at the world over a middle finger. After invading the hallowed grounds of tennis and golf, Palace does the same in high fashion with a brand just as eager to lampoon the notions of luxury.

Lev Tanju and Moschino’s Jeremy Scott — stewards of Palace and Moschino, respectively — are natural partners, both disruptors of the space they inhabit. Their collaborative capsule was born through Zoom, but it's the result of a friendship years in the making. "We met and just got off like gangbusters," Scott told Vogue.

Palace

An ode to Franco — Tanju largely took the reins and applied his vast knowledge of Franco Moschino's archives to create a collection steeped in '90s U.K. rave culture. Colorful prints and cartoonish graphics feature throughout the range, including Palace staples like a sunset puffer coat and bucket hat with an anthropomorphic sun.

Two sets of allover-print jeans and shirts make use of a variety of jackets that are at once classic Moschino and Palace. While those would fit in perfectly in a warehouse humid with sweat, Palace leans further into British culture with a cloud-skied soccer jersey and scarf suitable for the stands. The latter item may also have the best product description of the lot, as Tanju himself writes, "One good thing about winter is you can wear a Moschino scarf like a really expensive mask to the shops."

Most muted of all the goods is also the one most befitting of the word luxury, a brown shearling coat with a tonal "hug me" application on the rear with two hands in an embrace. Elsewhere is your standard range of T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and a hoodie — but with a twist.

Palace

Everything's made in Italy — While Palace leads on the design front, Moschino does so in production by making the entire collection in Italy. That decision to outsource should make for an elevation in quality for the British streetwear brand. And it sure as hell better, as we're probably looking at prices more in line with Moschino's offerings.

Look for the cheeky apparel and accessories to drop this Friday at 11 a.m. E.T. through both Palace and Moschino's websites. Head here to see everything in the release, but most importantly the captions that come with each item.

Palace

Palace

Palace