Palace and Rapha team up on neon cycling gear, bikes, and Crocs

Performance wear now doubles as streetwear, realizing even the most unlikely of collaborations. Palace has tapped cycling apparel brand Rapha for a second time to create a limited run of switch-out kits decorated with green cartoon dragons and a neon pink female symbol. The latter design celebrates the return of the Tour de France Femmes, which allows women to compete in the world-famous race for the first time since the 1980s.

Such a historic event, while it should be more common, commands an extensive collection from Palace and Rapha. The two brands have obliged by complementing their bright apparel with a fleet of Cannondale race bikes, helmets, and even Crocs (for post-race recovery). The entire capsule will be repped by the riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams, with select pieces available to the public.

Cycling gear with clout — Palace and Rapha’s array of Cannondale race bikes includes the SuperSix EVO, a model built with a carbon frameset and wheels for the most lightweight performance available. The bike now comes enhanced with neon green handles, an ‘80s-esque pink and blue gradient body, and kitschy Palace logos in the shapes of hearts and cartoon dragons.

The design of the SuperSix EVO matches that of the collaboration’s cycling apparel, which also dons vibrant pink shades, dragon graphics, and a myriad of Palace logos. The EF Education-TIBCO SVB team kit includes the Women’s Pro Team Aero Jersey, Women’s Pro Team Training Jersey, and Women’s Pro Team Bib Shorts II — with the latter done up in black and sporting yellow Rapha logos. As for the EF Education-EasyPost team, the kit consists of the Pro Team Aero Jersey, Pro Team Training Jersey, and Pro Team Bib Shorts II.

Each team kit comes with matching socks, caps, and musettes, most of which follow the neon theme of the apparel. Pink POC helmets feature both Palace and Rapha branding, with the rims of the headgear outlined by green dragon teeth. Pictures of the collaboration’s Crocs have yet to surface, but they’re sure to fit in with the bright and fantastical aesthetic of the cycling capsule.

Ride on — All of the riding gear will release through Rapha’s Clubhouses and online store, as well as at Palace’s retail locations and on its website. The Cannondale SuperSix EVO frameset, which retails for four figures, is also set to launch on Palace and Rapha’s website as well as on Cannondale‘s website.

A select range of the Rapha x Palace collection will be made available exclusively to the Rapha Cycling Club members who were active on or before June 28. To make sure the release of the apparel and accessories is fair, Palace has arranged for three localized time drops across the world, although just when those drops will take place has yet to be announced.