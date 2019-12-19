Palace’s new waterproof Gore-Tex gear is covered in raindrops

Palace is teaming up with Gore-Tex for a choice waterproof capsule dropping Friday. The assortment of jackets and pants feature an array of colors with a meta raindrop print. Coming in blue, green, and black, both the jackets and pants feature three layer Gore-Tex, fully taped seams, and YKK Aquaguard zippers to hold you down in a squall or any other ugly element.

Palace and Gore-Tex have been collaborating annually for three years now, as the streetwear and sneaker industries have fallen in love with the preeminent producer of waterproof materials. Call it "gorpcore," or just call it a newfound appreciation for clothes that simply function well.

How do I make it mine? — The pieces will be available online and in Palace stores Friday. Pricing details haven’t yet been announced, but Palace’s always excellent description says, “Don’t Come Cheap.”