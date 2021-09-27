Patrick Mahomes' Adidas sneaker series expands with a wild ZX 2K Boost 2.0

Patrick Mahomes recently received his first signature sneaker from Adidas, and the electrifying Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is already receiving even more footwear to call his own.

Adidas has done up the ZX 2K Boost 2.0 in an eye-catching color scheme to match Mahomes’ style of play. A hypnotic spiral print envelops the midsole and climbs up the heel, while a holographic rainbow on the upper’s paneling brings a dash of color to the black and white sneaker. Tucked between the dynamic prism are Adidas’ three stripes, which are rendered in a black-to-white gradient for even more character.

Unlike basketball players, pro footballers rarely cross over into the realm of footwear. Only the most trailblazing players get their own signature shoes, let alone special-edition makeups of existing sneakers. After three seasons of brilliant play and two Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes is being positioned by Adidas as perhaps the best face of footwear in the league since Bo Jackson.

The NFL has a lot of false starts — Having already been pegged as a potential GOAT candidate by the time he ends his career and having defined himself by his particularly ostentatious game, Mahomes may just be the most sure-fire bet ever as a sneaker endorser.

Even Jackson and Deion Sanders, whose sneakers are considered the best to come out of footwear, had relatively few kicks in their name. Michael Vick’s run at Nike was cut short because of his dogfighting conviction, and in the years since no player’s sneaker has really taken hold. Robert Griffen III, Cam Newton, and Victor Cruz have all received signature sneakers in the past decade only to see their careers quickly fall off a cliff.

In the brief history of Mahomes kicks, this outlandish ZX 2K Boost 2.0 is already the most memorable and immediately overshadows his own Mahomes 1.0 FLX cross-trainer. It’ll go up for sale at 10 a.m. ET this Friday, October 1, through Footlocker for $160. And by the time Mahomes calls it a quits, it could very well be one of the wearable highlights of his career.