Peloton made its own fitness apparel to rival Lululemon and Nike

Peloton, which is currently facing multiple federal probes over reports of injuries from its at-home exercise equipment, has decided to produce more user-friendly products. The fitness platform announced it was launching its own private apparel brand — simply named Peloton Apparel — meant for high performance and leisure.

Although Peloton has sold apparel since 2014, dropping seasonal and cultural collections with brand partners, the new collection is exclusive to the fitness label. Wear-tested by Peloton Members, non-members, and instructors participating in Peloton workouts, the workout styles are durable and body-inclusive, Peloton says in a press release.

A textile for every task — ”I couldn't be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our Members,” Peloton's VP of apparel, Jill Foley, said in a press release. “With each collection, we're offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond. Our goal with this brand is to enhance our members' lifestyles, not just one part of their day.”

Peloton

A line of signature styles will be offered each season, according to the brand, utilizing the same performance-tested fit and fabric but in new colors and designs. The assortment of textiles will have to compete against industry giants like Lululemon and Nike, both of which have created their own tech-driven textiles for ultimate performance.

As of now, there are four featured Peloton Apparel fabrics which offer different functions: Cadent, a stretchy, soft performance jersey with moderate compression; Move Mission, a mid-to-high compression quick-drying fabric meant for high-performance activities; Essential, which Peloton advertises as a “second skin” fabric with light compression; and Lite Lines, which is a moisture-wicking lightweight jersey knit.

Peloton Peloton Peloton

Peloton’s fall collection boasts a range of men’s, women’s, and gender-neutral styles and accessories, including sports bras, leggings, bike shorts, running shorts, tees, tank tops, sweats, and more. Many of the styles are fairly size-inclusive, ranging from sizes XS to 3X, but some pieces are only available up to XL or XXL.

Go the distance — The fall Peloton Apparel collection is available now on its own website, with pieces ranging from $15 to $118. Staying true to Peloton’s motto — ”together we go far” — the apparel is meant to last through endless workout or errand-running sessions, even “enhancing” the experiences, the brand claims. Unlike the fitness service’s exercise classes, the pieces allow wearers to be part of the Peloton community all day — if that’s something you’re looking for.