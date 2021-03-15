Adidas and Pharrell made six all-black sneakers for basically every occasion

Pharrell and Adidas are releasing their second “Triple Black” sneaker collection, adding six more murdered-out kicks to their repertoire after releasing 14 in December. The new assortment expands into basketball and hiking footwear, as Donovan Mitchell’s “D.O.N. Issue #2” and two pairs from Adidas’ Terrex line are part of the new lineup.

Two silhouettes from Pharrell’s own line, the “0 to 60” and Hu NMD, are also included — as well as the BYW 2.0, which first launched last spring. Rounding things out is Adidas excellent rain jacket, the MyShelter, to have you well on your way to a fully “Humanrace”-branded all-black fit.

No one really needs to hear a reason for all-black gear because it simply looks cool as hell, but Adidas is running with a narrative of it highlighting the various shoes’ technology. For once, I’d love to see a brand just come out and say, “Yeah, it just looks hot so we did it.”

Because so many kicks are involved, we’re just gonna go ’head and list ’em out. All of them will release March 19 through Adidas’ website, the Confirmed app, and select retailers.

Terrex Freehiker C.RDY ($250)

The Freehiker is the most aggressive sneaker / hiking boot hybrid from Terrex, with a collar that extends well up the ankle and completely seals out moisture and cold. A Gore-Tex membrane keeps the rest of the upper dry, while a treaded Continental outsole combines with a Boost midsole for grip and comfort. It’s an absolute unit, made even more so by the all-black color scheme.

Terrex Trailmaker Mid ($150)

The Trailmaker is for more casual hiking and is cut at mid-height. It’s got none of the waterproofing of the Freehiker, but is still plenty durable and kept lightweight with an EVA midsole instead of Boost.

D.O.N. Issue #2 ($120)

Donovan Mitchell’s second signature shoe gets its name and its jagged detailing from his love of Spider-Man, and it comes in the lower price tier of Adidas’ basketball roster. Bounce technology is used in the midsole for all your hooping needs, and there’s much more of it than in Mitchell’s first sneaker for a superior sense of support.

BYW 2.0 ($170)

The BYW 2.0 is significantly more structured than its predecessor, which helps it do double-duty better as both a lifestyle and basketball sneaker. Boost technology is still there, but it’s less visible and can only be seen on the medial side and through small windows on the outsole.

0 to 60 ($200)

One of the less attention-getting silhouettes from Pharrell’s line, the 0 to 60 is another basketball / lifestyle hybrid that usually appears in much wilder colors. It fastens with a zipper and strap without laces, and Boost cushioning is tucked away into the midsole.

Hu NMD ($220)

The Hu NMD has been done in a million colors with just as many words spelled out across the toes. These ones say “Breathe,” which is what I tell myself when I see another group of dorks wearing the Hu NMDs with, like, a Fear of God Essentials hoodie.

MyShelter jacket ($350)

First launched in fall 2019, Adidas’ MyShelter is a city-minded rain jacket that stands up to other pieces from more outdoor-oriented brands. Overlapping panels packed with goose down keeps it toasty, and the storm hood can be tucked into the collar when not in use. Making it even more modular are a removable waterproof vest and straps so you can carry it on your shoulders.

I got to wear one in a manufactured indoor rainforest two years ago, and the fact that my own was lost in shipping is one of my greatest jawnz tragedies.