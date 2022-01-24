Pharrell and Tiffany made these amazing diamond-covered sunglasses

Tiffany and Co.’s push to become the jeweler for younger generations under LVMH will continue with a major hand from Pharrell.

The musician, designer, and style icon announced his new collaboration with a splash by wearing diamond-lined sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week. The tear drop-shaped shades are Pharrell’s first design for the jeweler and appear to be adorned with both diamonds and emeralds. While speaking with Women’s Wear Daily, he confirmed the sunnies are just the start for his latest creative partnership.

“Tiffany and I are engaged,” Pharrell said. “It’s a partnership. It’s about seeing things differently.”

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Not your mother’s Tiffany” — Pharrell is the latest in a new group of creatives acting as steward to the nearly 200-year-old luxury jewelry. An early campaign after the brand was acquired by LVMH planted a flag as “Not your mother’s Tiffany,” and Jay-Z and Beyonce would become faces for Tiffany later in the year.

Supreme also engaged with Tiffany in November in what should have been a landmark collaboration, although there was a lingering feeling that it may have arrived a few years too late. The silver jewelry and Tiffany blue Box Logo T-shirt both sold out immediately but fell well short of rippling across the culture the way Supreme’s Louis Vuitton collab did four years prior.

Like Supreme, Pharrell brings a horde of dedicated followers who want to wear everything he touches. Only his most prosperous fans will be able to acquire the Tiffany goods, and it remains to be seen if the collaboration will be a one-off or a continuing affair similar to his line at Adidas.