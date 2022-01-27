Pleasures’ Outkast T-shirts and hoodies are the perfect tribute

Pleasures, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand known to occasionally wade into controversy, has cooked up an Outkast collaboration that’s a must-cop for fans of the Atlanta duo.

Using imagery from the ‘90s and early ‘00s, Pleasures will soon drop a small capsule of streetwear staples featuring Big Boi and Andre 3000. T-shirts and hoodies feature photographs that you may not have seen before, but the highlight of the lot is without a doubt a black short-sleeve button-up featuring the cover from Outkast’s classic 2000 album Stankonia. Gone is the iconic black-and-white American flag from the background, but Big Boi and Andre remain on either side of the buttons for a tribute diehards should love.

The album art from ATLiens, released four years prior in 1996, also appears on black and camo T-shirts with the entire tracklist printed underneath. It’s a step up from your standard album cover tee, and there really isn’t a weak link amongst the drop.

Portraits of legends — The rest of the assortment makes use of lesser-used photographs of the duo, including one shot of the pair in turtlenecks that has them looking like the master poets that they are. On the rear of these tees and hoodies is a glossary of Outkast’s first three albums with definitions of the terms ATLien, Aquemini, and Southernplaylisticadilacmuzik.

All of the merch is slated to release February 4 through Pleasures’ website and at select other retailers. Because of Outkast’s still-enduring legion of hardcore fans, you’ll probably want to be quick on the draw if you want to pick up a piece or two. After all, there are few other ways to engage with the two as a whole today when Three Stacks shows little interest in releasing new music or performing.