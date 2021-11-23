Converse’s Pokémon 25th anniversary sneakers are too cute to pass up

Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary celebrations will come to a close in just over a month, but coming just before the deadline is an absolutely adorable footwear collaboration with Converse.

Pokémon from the original 150 appear across various versions of Chucks in unisex, little kids, and toddler sizes. Catching ‘em all could be worthwhile pursuit if you’ve got a whole family to shop for, but just one pair will take you right back to the early days spent in the Kanto region.

The “First Partners” Chuck Taylor All Star sees Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Pikachu printed onto the lateral side of a black canvas upper, while Meowth and Jigglypuff are mismatched on the medial. Converse’s signature All Star logo has also been transformed harmoniously into a Pokéball.

Not a shoe over $70 — Also releasing for adults is an additional Chuck Taylor All Star in white featuring an all-over print of the same five Pokémon as above. Here, a plastic Pokéball completely replaces Converse’s logo, and a red liner adds just a pop of color.

Both Pokémon Chucks will come in at just $70 for adults, while the black version will also be available in little kids sizing for $45 and toddlers for $40. Toddlers also get the exclusive on low-top Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-Ons solely dedicated to either Pikachu or Jigglypuff, while a small range of apparel and accessories ranges from $35 to $65 for adults.

To get your hands on all the Pokémon x Converse gear, you’ll just have to wait until December 10, when the collection releases through Converse’s website and select other retailers. With how affordable everything is, the collection could be a one-stop-shop for the elite trainers of all ages in your life.