Never lose your phone again with Porter's shoulder strap phone case

Crossbody utility bags are all the rage these days and for good reason: They’re small, lightweight, and allow hassle-free access to your everyday essentials. Japanese luggage label Porter is back on its pouch kick, adapting that functionality to its latest accessory that totes the most essential item of all: your phone.

Chip on your shoulder — Cutely named the “Shoulder Air Jacket with Pouch,” the accessory is basically one long nylon strap that can be worn across your body. Extra padding is added to the shoulder end to reduce the burden on your pressure points. At the lower end, the strap is equipped with a Power Support Air Jacket phone case, which attaches to the strap with a D-ring and hook.

Porter

The case is decorated with Porter’s engraved logo using the traditional Edo Kiriko technique, a practice of cutting patterns into the surface of glass that originated in Tokyo. “Yoshida & Co.” and “Tokyo, Japan” also join the logo to round out the design. You’ll just have to make sure you have the latest Apple cell, however, as the case is only made to fit the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

A mini nylon pouch is the second add-on to the strap, which takes on two different shapes depending on the color you choose. It measures about three inches in width and height, which gives you just enough space to store headphones, lip balm, and your keys. The bag can be unclipped with a hook at the top and uses a zipper system to close. In true Porter fashion, you can pick between black and olive green color schemes for the accessory.

Porter Porter Porter

Those who are against pouches and shoulder bags probably have never been enlightened by their huge convenience factor. They distribute weight better, are exponentially lighter than backpacks, and don’t leave you aching for days after. Porter’s new accessory also minimizes the risk of looking too clunky, saving the oversized factor for the rest of your fit.

Porter’s shoulder strap can be yours for about $178, available via its flagship locations, Porter Exchange, and the Yoshida Kaban website (with the help of a proxy service). You’ll always know where your phone is when you’re on the go — just try not to lose the strap.