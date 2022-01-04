Prada’s Adidas Forum sneakers are ridiculously elegant and so expensive

Adidas and Prada are committed to making waves in the luxury streetwear market. After debuting their original A + P Luna Rossa sneaker last year, the duo has returned with a footwear collection centered around Prada Re-Nylon, challenging whether exclusive designer styles can align with recycled materials. Made up of black and white Adidas Forum styles — each offered in high and low top models — the capsule uses 100 percent regenerated nylon, made from discarded plastic that has been collected from landfill sites and oceans across the world.

The Re-Nylon collection marks Adidas and Prada’s third project together. In 2020, the pair debuted three pairs of $525 Superstars (with little justification for the price, other than Prada’s logo), and last July, the brands upped their game with the A+P Luna Rossa shoe, an original design. Yet the rising popularity of Adidas’ Forum, the inclusion of Prada’s famous triangle logo, and early endorsement from A$AP Rocky — who first teased the Re-Nylon Forum on Instagram — has created just the right amount of hype for the newest “Pra-di-das” sneakers, and they’ll likely be the most coveted of the partnership.

Pocket full of Prada — Similar to the reserved luxury of the brands’ previous Superstars, the Forum sneakers sport monochromatic uppers, covering everything from its Three Stripes to Prada branding in either white or black shades. Upscale leather and nylon cover the shoes’ base while Adidas’ standard rubber soles are found below. Each Forum, available in both high and low top styles, comes with embossed Prada Milano branding on its tongue.

Detachable pockets — much like the ones seen on Prada’s re-edition nylon bags — accent the shoe’s lace unit, adding more cushioning to the Forum’s plush tongue and allowing wearers to store small trinkets (or their wads of cash) within the sneaker. Featuring Prada’s Saffiano Triangle logo plate as well as elegant silver zippers, the flashy pouches are sure to charm hypebeasts and luxury lovers alike.

For a head-to-toe Pradidas look, the footwear collection is accompanied by a range of apparel and accessories which match its black and white color palette. Two track jackets, a car coat, sweatshirts, pants, and bucket hats all offer an extravagant athleisure fit ideal for private jet hopping, as a handful of bag styles — including a belt bag, duffle bag, shopping bag, shoulder bag, and two backpacks — allow for additional storage outside the pockets of the co-branded Forums.

Open your nylon purse — As demonstrated by nearly any luxury product, the inclusion of a designer logo seems to be enough to inflate prices by hundreds of dollars — and unfortunately, Adidas’ Prada Forum is no exception. The sneaker, which typically retails for $90, is rumored to cost $850 and $1,120 for low-top and high-top models, respectively. That’s at least a $760 markup for a monochromatic Forum with an added pocket — and the price tag marks the most expensive Prada x Adidas sneaker yet.

With a spring launch anticipated, you’ll have a bit of time to save up for the capsule, but be warned that the collection’s bags and apparel aren’t any cheaper. Estimated prices range from $995 to $2,480, so be prepared to put down a second mortgage, or more sensibly, sit this one out.