Prada takes a page from Crocs with its own foam clogs

Riding the wave of comfy footwear, Prada has put its triangle stamp of approval on a pair of foam clogs. With a name as simple as “Foam Rubber Mules,” what you see is what you get. It’s not unlike Prada to stand more on the side of understated elegance, and the Croc-like mules are no exception.

Slip into some Prada — The no-frills silhouette — which comes in begonia pink, blue, red, white, and black — is free of any extra features save for a slight texture at the midsole and airy windows at the medial. Because of its foam rubber makeup, the interiors could get pretty sticky in the summer heat, so the holes are a lifesaver against athlete’s foot if you plan on rocking these this summer.

Because the whole shoe is one single color, the branding blends in to round out the minimal look. Prada adds an embossed version of its signature triangle logo on the forefoot and finishes the branding off with “Prada” at the rear heel.

Comfy clogs galore — The rubber shoes aren’t necessarily a novelty in comfy footwear. While Prada already has rubber foam sandals and slides, the luxury mules join the likes of Dr. Martens and New Balance who have each turned their boots and sneakers into comfy slip-on versions. Either way, there is a plethora of mule options to choose from, luxury or otherwise, if even your Crocs are getting a little too mainstream.

On the other hand, Prada has a habit of taking existing silhouettes, stamping its geometric logo on them, and upselling the product for a ridiculous price. It did just that with its recent $1,000 Downtown sneakers, which were a riff off Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers.

You can shop the Prada mules on the fashion house’s website for a quaint $550. The black and white iterations aren’t available in half sizes on the site, but you can find a more specific fit for all the other color options.