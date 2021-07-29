Prada’s new outdoor collection includes $650 frisbees and $1,990 yoga mats

Prada has debuted a spread of boujee outdoor wares created solely for those who use “summer” as a verb — as in, I summer in places you can’t afford. In line with Prada’s past offerings, like this $1,300 tic-tac-toe game, the outdoor accessories are ridiculously expensive thanks to the addition of the fashion house’s luxury name.

Made as part of Prada's Outdoor sub-label, the goods accompany apparel in a “Mountain’ collection which will cost you a mountain of cash. Designed for glamping and five-star resorts, the capsule includes hiking backpacks, zip-off pants, branded hammocks, and dog accessories, of course.

Picnic with Prada — While vacationing on the Amalfi Coast, consumers can opt for contemporary Prada garments, updated with sporty details like added pockets, waxed zips, elastic drawstrings, and contrasting splashes of color. Metal buckles, sleek knitwear, and cycling silhouettes make up most of the Mountain collection’s apparel, while Prada’s Re-Nylon material coats vests, bags, and bucket hats.

Prada Outdoor Prada Outdoor Prada Outdoor

The real fun begins with the collection’s outdoor accessories, meant to enhance perfectly-trimmed lawns and private beach picnics. $140 lunch boxes, $120 glass bowls, and cutlery sets — which range from $85 to $420 — were made in partnership with eco-conscious cookware label Black + Blum, pairing perfectly with a $420 linen placemat set. Finally, rich people can eat alfresco while experiencing Prada’s signature branding throughout their meal.

Other goods, like a $650 frisbee, elevate the outdoor experience. Although the frisbee is no different than any other plastic iteration, its massive white Prada logo makes tossing around a disc a richer experience — no pun intended — and it comes with a buckled carrying strap that’s essentially just a fancy frisbee holster.

Prada Outdoor

Spend some time (and money) on yourself — For ultimate relaxation, Prada has designed a $875 hammock and $1,990 yoga mat complete with obnoxious branding and carrying straps. Nannies in charge of the family pets can also catch a break with $550 dog leashes and $2,350 pet bags.

After all, vacation should be stress free — so don’t stress about how fast the Prada wares are draining your bank account. So far, everything listed only totals out to $7,600 (apparel not included). At least you look good?