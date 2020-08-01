Prepare yourself for cooler days ahead with these light jackets

While global warming is eradicating what we know as spring and fall before our eyes, cooler days are still ahead of us. That's not just a thing I tell myself as I prepare to suffer through August, but an impetus for shopping so that I'll get the most out of an item. And there are few things more fun to shop for (or wear) than a light jacket.

For this week's style roundup, we've gathered a range of lightweight jackets to hold you down through mild temperatures, as well as the wind and rain. We've taken a particular interest in outdoor gear — not only because of the valor-stealing drip, but because camping and hiking is an ideal escape as we continue to live through a pandemic. Most of the pieces we've chosen are suited for city and mountain life, although we've thrown in a few more casual pieces for those who still say no to the wilderness.

Acronym J33-E Encapsulated Nylon Jacket (~$1,715)

Acronym

Acronym makes god-tier techwear, and this lightshell jacket is fit for many occasions. Referencing biker jackets, parkas, and dress from mid-century European militaries, the J33-E is wind- and water-resistant and packed with a bevy of pockets. The best of them all is Acronym's signature gravity pocket, which deposits your cell phone from your sleeve into your hand like magic.

The North Face Flight Futurelight Jacket ($280)

The North Face

Significantly less expensive but still full of technical goodies is The North Face's Futurelight jacket, which comes recommended by our resident techlord Evan Rodgers. Lightweight and packable, TNF's most advanced waterproofing fabric also helps shed heat and offers 360-degree reflectivity.

Rowing Blazers x Fila Ziz-Zag Agostino Jacket ($175)

Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers' Fila collab took inspiration from the tennis gear Richie wore in The Royal Tenenbaums. The blue jacket with RB's ziz-zag motif sold out quickly, but the red version is more than a consolation prize. Don't be afraid of the bold hue.

Rcnstrct Studio Military Splatter Jacket ($80)

Rcnstrct Studio

The reconstructed military jacket Kinfolk (RIP) made with Rcnstrct Studio is by far my favorite light jacket. It's surprisingly soft and drapes ever so perfectly. Because each piece is one of a kind, don't pay too much attention to the sizing. Just scoop one up and enjoy the way it hangs off your body. You won't get the rare Kinfolk drip, but the literal paint drip here gives the blue camo a nice splash.

Adidas Myshelter Rain Jacket ($138)

Adidas

Adidas' ultrafunctional rain jacket debuted last year, and now it's on sale for a steal at $138. My favorite feature is in the straps, which will allow you to sling it over your shoulders when the clouds stop dumping.

Nike ACG Packable Rain Jacket ($108)

Nike

On the other end of the sportswear wars is this Nike ACG piece, which is also on sale. The pink and green will add a significant pop to your wardrobe, and the full jacket can be packed into a pocket when you're done with it.

Kapital Denim Trucker Jacket ($410)

Mr. Porter

If you're looking for denim, you're best off going Japanese. The cult brand Kapital kept this one true to the silhouettes heritage with pre-worn fabric and traditional tobacco stitching, but if you want something a little different opt for the one with their signature smileys on sleeves.

Stone Island 44135 Nylon Metal Watro Ripstop Jacket ($492)

Stone Island

Stone Island is having a nice little summer sale, including a nylon piece with a metallic sheen. It only has mild wind and water resistance, but you won't mind it with all the eyes that'll come your way.

Kuro Off-White Intarsia Striped Jacket ($155)

Ssense

A drug rug but make it fashion. The raw trim at the cuffs and hem befit the drapey silhouette, and the knit cotton will provide a nice heft without getting too hot.

Bubba Wallace JH Design #BlackLivesMatter Uniform Jacket ($150)

NASCAR

NASCAR jackets had their moment a few years back, but the trend is due for another lap with Bubba Watson's recently unveiled uniform jacket. Just like his car, it bares the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter right on the chest — a huge statement for a sport that just now banned the Confederate flag from flying.