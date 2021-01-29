PSG's 'psychic' soccer jersey is inspired by an iconic Air Jordan sneaker

After Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics teased Paris Saint-Germain’s 2020-21 fourth kit, Nike officially dropped the goods. The jersey, produced by Jordan Brand, features a unique pattern of Hyper Pink, Psychic Purple, and black, mimicking the famous elephant print created for the Air Jordan III. Its bold design will be featured in FIFA 21’s "Volta" mode, where gamers can don the top, too. IRL, an Air Jordan 1 Zoom is set to release alongside the kit, as well as training and lifestyle products made for everyone.

Jordan Brand and PSG’s futuristic top is a pleasant surprise after Nike dropped some underwhelming lifestyle jerseys for Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham teams. With too much negative space and mundane designs, the merch left fans utterly disappointed. Even The Daily Mail reported on the tired jerseys with its article titled, "'You plan to charge people real money for this?' Fans slam Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham's 'absolutely awful' new retro Nike Air Max collection shirts on sale for £70 — even though they won't be worn on the pitch!" Yikes.

Football gets flashy — Unlike the monotonous designs of the English teams, PSG’s jersey makes a bold statement. Its all-over airbrush pattern and bright pink and purple patches are unique to the team and are certainly eye-catching. The pattern was modified slightly after the kit was featured prematurely on FIFA 21.

Nike

PSG’s top also incorporates the Jordan Point of View neckline, which combines a V-neck and crew neck into one. Meant to resemble the broken side seam on the jersey and the iconic Jordan diamond short, this neckline brings to life new design lines and gives the jersey a fresh silhouette.

The full performance collection will include the jersey, black shorts, black socks, a drill top, and drill pants. A complete range of training and lifestyle products for kids, women and men, will also be available, as well as a separate drop for the collab's Air Jordan 1 Zoom. Throughout the collection, a new “PARIS” repeating graphic can be found, inspired by type from space shuttles. The branding rounds out the jersey’s innovative design.

Nike

PSG's collection will also be available for gamers on FIFA 21’s Volta mode as part of a collaboration with EA Sports FIFA. With animated PSG stars like Kylian Mbappé, Marquinhos, Grace Geyoro, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto featured in the campaign imagery, the creative spirit of PSG is fused with FIFA 21’s Win as One mentality. The collaboration will be available January 29 in Volta Football and February 2 for FIFA core.

Score the jersey — Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain’s 2020-21 fourth drop is available now for Nike members and on the team’s website, with a replica jersey retailing for $90 and an authentic top at $165. But here’s the kicker — PSG’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom won’t be available with the rest of the collection, instead releasing February 17 on Nike’s online shop and the team’s site.