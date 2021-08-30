Puma’s 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' sneakers are as cute as the game itself

Nearly a year after it first released, Animal Crossing: New Horizon still has something to say when it comes to style. Serving as a much-needed playground for virtual fits in the early days of the pandemic, ACNH is now collaborating with Puma on a collection of sneakers and apparel to put Tom Nook and co. on your person.

Animal Crossing’s soft color palette and cute graphics will come to your feet through the Suede Future Rider, and Wild Rider. Each gets a seafoam green and baby blue color scheme with leaf decorations as a through-line. Only the Wild Rider features images of the gamer’s characters, who appear in all-over print beneath the upper’s paneling. The Suede, meanwhile, tucks away a leaf print onto the sneaker’s signature striping, and the keeps it light on graphics with a debossed leaf on the heel as the primary embellishment.

Both the footwear and apparel will come in kid and adult sizing, meaning you aren’t too old to have fun with villagers in your everyday life.

The garms — Both long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees come in a colorful array with distinct graphics, including a seafoam green T-shirt with an all-over leaf print. Other graphics include an island silhouette with Tom Nook, with another putting him with his family alongside a lighthouse. And if you want more of the game, you can get them on both cuts of tees — including one with the faces running down the long-sleeve.

Hoodies, sweat shorts, and jogger pants will also release with a variety of graphics and the same cork badge that appears on the tees. Accessibility should be a major part of the appeal as well, with prices starting at $25 and topping out at just $110 for the sneakers.

The full collection will become available beginning September 18 on Puma’s website, at the brand’s NYC flagship, and select retailers worldwide. It’s all painfully cute — but that shouldn’t be a problem if you’re already an AC head.