Puma’s first NFTs unlock access to exclusive physical sneakers

Following a year of web3 projects from Nike and Adidas, Puma is finally stepping foot into the metaverse. The sportswear brand has announced Black Station, its first web3 website experience, which will feature exclusive NFTs alongside digital collectibles redeemable for tangible, limited-edition sneakers.

“Twenty years ago, Black Station was Puma’s home for our most innovative designs in fashion,” Adam Petrick, Puma’s Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. “Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation.”

As a blank and ever-evolving 3D canvas, Black Station is set to become a dynamic destination to visit, connecting consumers with various web3 activations emerging over the course of the next year.

What’s up for grabs — The experience kicks off when visitors enter a hyper-realistic digital lobby space with three separate portals. The first two portals unveil two exclusive sneakers dubbed the Nitro NFRNO and the Nitro Fastroid, which are each linked to Puma’s recent NFT Nitropass mint. Anyone who minted a Nitropass can receive two NFTs — one tied to a pair of the physical sneakers, and another which unlocks a customized experience linked to their chosen shoe. To claim the tangible version of either the Nitro NFRNO or Nitro Fastroid, users must burn (give up ownership of) their product-tied NFT.

For the digital sneaker design, Puma encouraged its in-house designers to push creative boundaries. “Our team of designers took a lot of liberties when envisioning these footwear styles. We told them the sky's the limit,” said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation. “As a result, we were able to harness their creativity without the typical confines and limitations of our shoe production process.”

Both the Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid recontextualize iconic Puma design cues. The Fastroid takes on a performance tech silhouette with exaggerated volumes of Nitro foam in gradient hues, while the NFRNO blends features from Puma’s most recent and archival styles for a more artistic approach.

First come, first serve — A limited quantity of NFTs and their coordinating sneakers are available through Black Station’s website, although Puma is anticipated to release more phygital (physical and digital) products soon. The brand’s third and final portal is set to open during NYFW, and will serve as the entry to Puma’s digital NYFW metaverse fashion show, where visitors can interact with its latest collection.