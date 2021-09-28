Puma gives soccer star Neymar his first lifestyle collection

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has teamed up with Puma for his first lifestyle collection, which celebrates his journey from his hometown of São Vicente to Paris, where he currently plays. Featuring a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories, the collection was created with personal input from Neymar. The soccer player brought ideas to meetings, gave feedback on design, and hand-selected materials, according to a Puma press release.

With Neymar as a co-creator of the collection, pieces bear meaningful graphics inspired by his life in Brazil. Coordinates from São Vicente, as well as the word “blessed” — which he has tattooed on his back — serve as accents throughout the capsule. Designs also feature one of Neymar’s favorite phrases, which he says really speaks to his own life mantra: “It's not always all about being the best or the greatest but instead, to inspire future generations.”

Kick it like Neymar — “[Puma] really listened to me and understood what story I want to tell, since [the collection] is inspired by my past and who I am as a person, not as a football player,” said Neymar Jr. in a press release. “We exchanged ideas about design and the details we integrated into the collection. I was well involved, and they really understood what I wanted to share.”

Accordingly, apparel like hoodies, bombers, tees, and cargo pants all bear Neymar’s chosen graphics, as well as tonal geometric patterns reminiscent of Brazilian designs. Fans can choose to rep the gear in gray, black, or bright yellow, matching accessories like hats and backpacks.

The capsule’s footwear best highlights Neymar’s star soccer qualities, though, offering shoes ideal for on and off the playing field. Puma’s new Wild Rider sneaker, a model built with a plush midsole for ultimate comfort, comes in clean black and white color schemes with minimal Neymar and Puma branding. An all-cream Leadcat slide joins the offerings, while another slipper makes a statement with black and gray geometric patterns accented by bright yellow Neymar iconography.

