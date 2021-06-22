Love Haribo gummy bears? Puma’s wild translucent sole sneakers are for you.

Puma has teamed up with Haribo — the original inventor of the gummy bear — to create some sweet sneakers for the summer. After debuting a gummy-like translucent sneaker last month, the two have reunited to create tonal suede kicks reminiscent of Haribo’s gummy Goldbears.

Each of the three sneakers looks good enough to eat, thanks to their appetizing inspiration. While the duo’s last collaboration saw Puma’s Street Rider model honor Haribo’s Sweet Cherries candy, this upcoming collection commemorates each of the brand’s heritages. Taking design cues from Haribo’s Goldbears and their classic packaging, Puma has revamped its signature Suede sneaker to reflect the timeless treats we love most — retro sneakers and gummy bears.

Making gum soles even gummier — Leaving behind the translucent gummy look, Puma’s new sneakers take on an entirely suede upper, perhaps resembling a real bear more than a gummy one. A multitude of flavors, showing up in green, yellow, and red, remind us of the tasty theme.

Puma

Underfoot, chunky translucent sole units only further nod to Haribo’s Goldbears by appearing just as squishy as the candy itself, while also featuring a graphic gummy bear print. Gold Haribo branding on the heel, as well as a Haribo Goldbear handtag, make sure others know just what kind of gummy bears you’re repping.

Haribo’s slogan — “Kids and grown-ups love it so — the happy world of Haribo” — translates not just to the brand’s candy, but its collaborative sneakers. Each Puma Suede shoe will be available in adult, junior, pre-school, and infant sizing, so everyone can don their favorite flavor. The sneakers will also drop alongside a merch collection, which includes two co-branded graphic tees and shorts decorated with Goldbears and gold accents.

Puma

Sweet for the summer — Puma and Haribo’s three gummy sneakers are set to release July 2 beside thematic apparel. Retailing from $25 to $80, the collaborative collection is decently affordable, taking care to leave consumers spending money for actual gummy treats.

Those interested in adding a bit more flavor to their shoe rotation can do so by shopping the Puma x Haribo collection on Puma’s website, as well as at Puma’s flagship NYC store and additional retailers like Footlocker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay.

Puma

In case you miss out on the suede collaboration, more footwear styles are coming. Puma’s chunky RS-X3 will soon don a design paying tribute to another one of Haribo’s gummy candies — and while the exact treat is unknown, it’s sure to be a sweet surprise.