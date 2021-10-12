LaMelo Ball, NBA Rookie of the Year, gets his first signature Puma sneaker

After winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, LaMelo Ball is continuing his streak of good fortune with his first signature shoe in partnership with Puma. The basketball sneaker, dubbed the MB.01, marks Puma Hoops’ first signature shoe release since re-launching its basketball category in 2018.

“We are proud to introduce the MB.01 as our first PUMA Hoops signature shoe, just three years after reentering the basketball category,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Puma, in a press release. Ball’s sneaker joins the lineup of Puma’s other basketball signature shoes named after basketball legends Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Ralph Sampson.

“LaMelo and the MB.01 truly embodies what Puma Hoops is about, merging sport with culture, while also pushing the brand forward with bold, bright and disruptive designs,” Petrick added. “This is just the beginning of many exciting projects to come.” Additional styles are expected from Ball and Puma throughout 2021 and 2022.

Bold and bright — Ball’s first signature sneaker was co-designed by him, incorporating his personal style through its bold red and orange shades. An artistic outline of flames even shoots down from the collar of the shoe to line up with the NBA star’s famous rocket ankle tattoo.

The tongue of the MB.01 flaunts Ball’s signature “Not from Here” phrase, while the outsole bears the word “rare,” nodding to the player’s undeniable talent on the court. “I live by the motto ‘One of One,’ which means I am not like everyone else. I stand out as being different and I’m always 100 percent myself,” Ball said in a press release. “That motto was really the inspiration behind MB.01. I wanted to create a different kind of sneaker, one that is ‘Not From Here’ with a unique design, bright colors and the best technology for a better on-court performance.”

With tech features like Puma’s Nitro Foam supporting the sneaker, the MB.01 offers superior responsiveness and comfort. Non-slip rubber helps the shoe with durability and traction, while breathable monomesh on the upper gives the footwear a lighter feel. The sneaker’s upper was actually constructed through 3D-printing, making the MB.01 a sleek and unique design.

Ball is life — Retailing for $125, Ball’s vibrant sneaker will be available in December on Puma’s website, through select retailers, and at the brand’s NYC flagship store. Yet the MB.01 won’t be around for long — Puma and Ball have teased more styles are already on the way.