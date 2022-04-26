Kanye West designed a ‘brick’ full of merch for Pusha T

Following Friday’s release of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T has now dropped a very on-brand merch capsule to go alongside it. The rapper enlisted the king of merch himself Kanye West, who co-produced the album with Pharrell Williams, to lend a hand in design and solidify Pusha T’s title as one of the best “coke rappers” around.

Pusha’s pandora’s box — The capsule is relatively simple, but it’s the details that make it noteworthy. Included in the set is a black t-shirt that spells out “Pusha T” on the front and “It’s Almost Dry” on the back. The text is oversized and blurred, giving the tee a utilitarian look favored lately by Kanye. A CD copy of the album can also be found in the bundle with cover art designed by Sterling Ruby.

King Push takes the coke symbolism to an extreme with the “brick” box’s packaging. A simple white package that resembles a brick of coke is labeled with an ironically small “Parental Advisory” sticker. To finish off the set is another box displaying the album’s title that appears to be wrapped in brown packing tape as the white box’s protective outer layer.

Pusha T Official Shop Pusha T Official Shop Pusha T Official Shop Pusha T Official Shop

Even the album’s title is a drug reference, referring to making people wait because the product isn’t “dry” yet. He does get a bit more metaphorical in the meaning of the album’s title, telling Rolling Stone, “I’m always creating a masterpiece,” he said. “And in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, “When will it be done?’”

More than 20 years in the industry allows the 44-year-old artist room to simultaneously call himself “Cocaine Dr. Suess” and sign Arby’s deals to diss McDonald’s. As for fans who want to rep the “Brick,” King Push’s Donda-designed set is on sale now for $65 via Pusha T’s online store and will ship June 17.