Ralph Lauren's 'high-filtration' masks are perfect for Polo lovers

Ralph Lauren will give new meaning to the term "Lo Head" with a range of horse-powered masks. The brand has announced two different styles of face masks, coming in a bevy of colors and patterns, to release sometime this fall. "Lo Head" is usually a term reserved for the most ardent Polo collectors, but now it can be applied to anyone with the logo adorning their responsible face.

With the United States seemingly acting willfully to make sure the pandemic sticks around, we're going to be stuck wearing masks indefinitely — so you may as well make it Ralph. We included a bootleg Polo Bear in our roundup of the best face masks back in May, but you just can't beat the real thing.

Ralph Lauren

'I got two versions' — Ralph Lauren will offer a cloth mask and a more protective "high-filtration" mask. Both feature the iconic Polo logo, but it's the cloth mask that'll come with the most fun options. A preview page for the mask shows versions in stripes, gingham, tartan, and chambray as part of a lineup of 12 patterns and prints from the Polo archives. The cloth mask filters 80 percent of particles, while the filtered one jumps up to 95 percent with an antimicrobial-treated shell and disposable filters.

50 percent of the proceeds from each mask will be donated to the United Nations and World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph already made PPE for emergency workers — Ralph Lauren joined a band of brands that stepped up in April to address the nation's PPE shortage. On top of a $10 million donation to toward global relief efforts, Ralph Lauren pledged to produce 250,000 masks and 25,000 gowns for emergency workers. Part of the donation would support smaller American brands impacted by the pandemic through CFDA and Vogue's Fund for COVID-19 Relief.