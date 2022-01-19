Packer's Prada-inspired Allen Iverson sneaker finally drops this week

New Jersey-based sneaker boutique Packer is finally ready to launch its Reebok sneaker that pays tribute to two icons of the early aught’s.

A limited-edition Answer IV serves as homage to both Allen Iverson’s history as a style icon and the Prada America’s Cup sneaker, a staple in many ‘00s rotations. New paneling on the Reebok sneaker takes on blue leather similar to the quintessential Prada color scheme, complete with grey color blocking and red accents. And if the appearance weren’t enough, the shoe’s “Ultramarine” nickname makes clear that it takes its inspiration from a certain nautical-themed sneaker.

Although Reebok has been pushing Iverson’s signature sneakers harder in recent years, the Answer IV “Ultramarine” is one of the most over appeals to the lifestyle category as opposed to retro basketball kicks. The revamped shape lends itself well to everyday fits — and Packer’s collaboration will be a whole lot cheaper than copping Prada.

Packer

An unexpected collision — The Prada America’s Cup, originally introduced as a performance sailing shoe, took on a new life as luxury footwear beloved by sneakerheads long before cross-over collaborations became the norm. Prada has dipped into that history through its own collaboration with Adidas, but it’s the unofficial Packers nod that may be the best homage to the streets’ love for the America’s Cup.

Limited release numbers will make Packer’s Answer IV somewhat hard to come by, but its $180 price tag still makes it significantly more approachable than its Prada counterparts. The sneaker is slated to release at 11 a.m. EST this Friday, January 21, through Packer’s website. Our only complaint is that this idea didn’t come 20 years earlier, as it would have been awesome to see A.I. rock the shoes on the court or in the pre-game tunnel at the very least.