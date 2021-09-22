Reebok’s Beams Club C is an amazing slip-on, genderless sneaker

Reebok and Beams are getting down with the “mulement.” The two collaborators have chopped off the heel of the Club C and removed its laces to transform it into a sleek mule. What remains are the crisp lines of the 36-year-old tennis sneaker, as the classic silhouette gets a casual twist.

The Japanese retailer’s take on the Club C will launch in a clean “White/Cold Grey” color scheme with an interchangeable window box that’ll allow you to switch between Beams and Reebok branding or go entirely without. It’s also been tagged as genderless, making it a versatile shoe of leisure for whoever’s ready to wear it.

“The Club C’s major appeal is its classic look with a trendy feel,” Shingo Arai, Beams’ head of buying, said in a release. “When designing the Club C Laceless Mule, we wanted to keep that overarching idea, but focus on creating a shoe that could be worn by everyone and used as both a standout and neutral accessory.”

Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok

An understated staple — Reebok launched the Club C, short for “champion,” in 1985 as a renamed version of the Revenge Plus tennis sneaker. While its appearance is straightforward, the Club C boasts what was then a breakthrough for Reebok, a lightweight “garment” leather more comfortable than alternatives from the very first wear. Terry cloth is used for the lining to help wick moisture, while perforations were strategically placed to keep feet cool during exercise.

The sneaker was a sales hit throughout the ‘80s and early ‘90s, but it wouldn’t go on to achieve iconic status quite like Adidas’ Stan Smith or Nike’s Air Force 1. But recent years have shown just how widespread the sneaker’s appeal can be, with collaborators including JJJJound and Palace bringing out the best of the humble silhouette.

Beams turn for the Club C arrives as more dudes are turning to mules than ever, and an international release saves the goods from being exclusive to Japan. You’ll be able to pick up the Club C Laceless Mule for a cool $120 on October 1 through Reebok’s website and select fashion retailers.