Reebok calls the ‘Ghostbusters’ for a set of spooky Halloween sneakers

There’s something strange in the neighborhood, thanks to Reebok. The brand has prepared its second collaboration with Ghostbusters ahead of the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie and Halloween. Made up of five different sneakers, the extensive collection takes inspiration from the franchise’s most famous ghouls and ghosts, translating their colors and graphics into equally scary shoes.

While Reebok’s first Ghostbusters collection remodeled the famous props of the series into sneakers — including the fugly Ghostsmasher high top — the second collaboration focuses more on Ghostbusters’ characters. Its aesthetic is just as uncanny, but slightly more wearable.

Scary good or scary bad? — The ghoulish collection features four adult Reebok shoes and one kids version of its Zig Kinetica model. Taking cues from older versions of Ghostbusters, the capsule’s Instapump Fury calls back to Slimer in vivid pink and green shades, while an Answer IV model embodies the Keymaster and Gatekeeper dogs with a cracker leather upper, red eyelets, and green slobbery graphics. Truly, the sneakers are made for real fans of the franchise.

Reebok

A Zig Kinetica shoe continues the maximalist theme, bearing a fabric upper entirely covered with graphics of the Stay-Puft man. No part of the sneaker goes untouched as a Ghostbusters logo sits on the tongue, red accents hit the heel, and yellow and gray splotches decorate the translucent sole unit. Styling the shoes may be as much of a nightmare as their design.

Reebok’s Ecto Boot — created as a remix of the brand’s ‘80s OG Pump sneaker — is easily the simplest, and most wearable, model out of the collection. Utilitarian features like a neoprene heel collar, TPU heel cap, and speed-lacing system come dressed in black and yellow for a more subtle nod to Ghostbusters gear.

Reebok Reebok Reebok

But what might be the best part of the Ghostbusters collaboration will only fit on the tiniest of feet. The kid’s version of Reebok’s Zig Kinetica sneaker references Muncher — the upcoming movie’s luminescent character akin to Slimer — featuring a design that glows in the dark.

Don’t get slimed — Everyday sneakerheads may not be impressed by Reebok’s ghostly offerings, but fans of the Ghostbusters franchise should keep an eye out for this limited edition shoes. Each model will be available globally on October 15 at Reebok’s website with retail prices starting at $85 — make sure to order the kicks in time for Halloween delivery.