Reebok and Margiela debut cut-out sandals as summer ends

Maison Margiela has reimagined yet another Reebok shoe, but this time there’s no split toe. Instead, the duo has debuted a laceless slip-on with a beefy sole, meant to be worn both at home and while on the go. Dubbed the Zig CR, the shoe takes inspiration from Reebok’s 1997 DMX sneaker as well as from the vulcanized sports shoes worn throughout the nineteenth century (and highlighted in Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed collection).

Under the creative direction of John Galliano, Maison Margiela has deconstructed Reebok’s Club C sneakers, introduced multiple split-toe tabi looks, and dropped the Zig 3D Storm “Memory Of” collection. Each collaboration has left Reebok’s classic styles nearly unrecognizable — and perhaps subsequently, has seen insatiable demand levels. The Zig CR, Margiela’s first sandal with Reebok, will likely be considered just as covetable despite its end-of-summer arrival.

A cut-out classic — Cut-out detailing by the shoe’s back and sides is achieved using Margiela’s signature decortiqué technique, which is essentially the brand’s term for reducing an object to its core structure. By cutting down the original version of Reebok’s 1997 DMX sneaker and adding influence from nineteenth-century sports shoes, Margiela reveals the shoe’s authentic core.

Maison Margiela

Constructed with a flexible TPU upper, the Zig CR can be slipped on and off with ease. Rubberized leather toe guards ensure your toes stay comfortable while walking, while an EVA-infused sole with TPU inserts makes each step feel plush. A chunky rubber track outsole allows for traction on most surfaces.

The cut-out silhouette comes in three color schemes, including monochromatic black and white iterations. A tricolor ensemble of black, white, and red covers the third version of the Zig CR, taking care to highlight its stacked sole unit. Both Margiela and Reebok branding appears in raised lettering on the toe box to finish off the Zig CR.

Maison Margiela Maison Margiela Maison Margiela Maison Margiela