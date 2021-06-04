Reebok’s NERF sneakers are a so bright, so colorful, and so amazing

Reebok is tapping NERF for four sneakers not inspired by dart guns, but by the over-the-door basketball hoops that have been stood up to countless marginally impressive dunks. The capsule takes on the “Pump Omni Zone II,” “Kamikaze II,” and “Kamikaze II Low” — with each taking a different approach to channeling the Nerfoop Big Bad Backboard from the ‘90s.

Each sneaker comes in an overwhelming array of colors that pull at the heartstrings of your childhood. NERF branding is embroidered onto each sneaker’s tongue and toe, and if you’re tempted to throw down a tomahawk at home for old time’s sake, the packaging for all four sneakers can be unfolded into a hoop to put over a door in your very adult home. Tracking down the right-sized ball, however, is on you.

Reebok Reebok Reebok Reebok

Four shoes, one lil backboard — Both the Kamikaze II and Kamikaze Low feature similar pink, green, orange, yellow, purple, and blue color schemes — but the low-top version deviates to more fun effect with a paint splatter effect. Both the packaging and sockliner — the latter of which hasn’t been revealed — feature an illustration inspired by Shawn Kemp, who doled out plenty of punishment to rims himself while wearing the Kamikaze.

The wildest sneaker of the lot is an orange Pump Omni Zone II covered in lime green paint splatter. Both the upper and outsole glow in the dark, making it just as impossible to miss without light as with it. Rounding out the assortment is another Pump Omni Zone II, which swaps orange for black and renders the paint splatter in pink.

Reebok