Are Reebok's 'Power Rangers' basketball sneakers worth the hype?

The Question Mid shoes get a mighty makeover, and you’re probably going to want them if you’re a fan of the ‘90s superhero series.
Reebok has been into nostalgia lately, catering to sneakerheads and fans of TV shows and movies with themed limited-edition sneakers — like these Jurassic Park monstrosities. And now the brand has something special for people who love Power Rangers, the hit live-action show from the ‘90s.
This pair here is the “Power Rangers” Question Mid, which brings the colors and aesthetic of the franchise’s characters to one of Reebok’s most iconic basketball sneakers.